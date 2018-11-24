Fentanyl prevents state from meeting overdose reduction goal

A top advisor for Rhode Island's governor is acknowledging that the state won't reach a goal of reducing fatal drug overdoses by one third this year.
Thomas Coderre tells WPRI-TV that the state is on track for a "modest decrease" in fatal overdoses in 2018, but not nearly enough to meet Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo's 2015 goal of reducing deaths by one third in three years.
The television station reports there were 290 accidental overdose deaths in 2015, 336 in 2016 and 323 in 2017.
Coderre, who co-chairs Raimondo's Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force, says the emergence of the powerful drug fentanyl in recent years has "changed the trajectory" of the opioid crisis.
But he maintains the state's strategy of focusing on prevention, treatment, recovery and support is working.
