North Carolina city moves to ban electric scooters

The Associated Press

November 26, 2018 10:52 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C.

A North Carolina city is moving to ban electronic scooters after a fleet of the vehicles unexpectedly appeared in the area last month.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to impose a $100 fine for using the scooters on public roads and sidewalks. City Transportation Department Director Ken Putnam says the ban would give Asheville time to review its bike-share and e-scooter feasibility study.

The council says the California-based Bird scooter company doesn't have the required permits for the scooters, which it says pose a safety risk. The scooters can be rented through phone apps and are marketed as an environmentally-friendly way to travel. Putnam says several doctors and a 2017 study note an increasing concern about scooter-related accidents and injuries.

