New trial opposed for Oklahoman in white supremacist plot

FILE - In this Oct. 31 1997, file photo Danny Lee waits for his arraignment hearing for the 1996 murders of an Arkansas family in Russellville, Ark. Federal prosecutors say U.S. District Court in Little Rock does not have jurisdiction to consider the request for a new trial for Lee, an Oklahoma man sentenced to death for killing William Mueller, his wife Nancy Mueller and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell in a plot to set up a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The Courier via AP, File Dan Pierce