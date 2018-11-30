GOP senator sinks Trump nominee, lands in the spotlight

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. talks to reporters about his plan to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss race at the Capitol in Washington. Scott’s opposition Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 to President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as a North Carolina district judge likely doomed the chances of Thomas Farr, criticized by civil rights groups for defending state laws found to have discriminated against African-Americans. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo