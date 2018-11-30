Scientists: Capacity at US nuclear waste dump a challenge

The lack of space at the federal government's only underground nuclear waste repository is among several challenges cited by scientists who are looking at the viability of disposing of tons of surplus plutonium at the desert location.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine on Friday released a preliminary report on the U.S. government's plan, which calls for diluting 34 tons of weapons-grade defense plutonium and shipping it to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico.
The purpose of the work would be to satisfy a nonproliferation agreement with Russia.
Russia also would have to approve of the dilution the materials as a previous plan called for turning it into fuel that could be used for commercial nuclear reactors.
Congress requested the review by the National Academies. A final report is expected next summer.
