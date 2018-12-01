New Hampshire gets OK for Medicaid work requirements

Federal regulators have approved New Hampshire's proposal to require some Medicaid recipients to work.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the Granite State joins a handful of states that have proposed such requirements.
The new rules will require some Medicaid recipients to log at least 100 hours a month in qualifying activities including holding a job, going to school or participating in community service.
Certain Medicaid recipients, including those in drug court programs or caring for a dependent child with a disability, are exempt from the work requirements.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the work requirement will bring more people into the workforce.
Dawn McKinney with New Hampshire Legal Assistance said that the work requirement is unconstitutional and will threaten the health insurance access of thousands of New Hampshire families.
