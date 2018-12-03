Missing northeastern Indiana man found dead on his property

A northeastern Indiana man missing for more than a month has been found dead.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department says a police dog team helped find the body of George Boller on Sunday on his rural property located east of Interstate 69.
WISH-TV reports deputies say the 79-year-old man was last seen alive the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Sheriff's Department Capt. Ed Beaty says "nothing at this time would indicate foul play as it relates to his death," but it remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the county coroner's office.
