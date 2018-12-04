Legislator seeks donations after harassment case dismissed

FILE - In this May 14, 2014 file photo, New Mexico Democratic state Rep. Carl Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat, announces a lawsuit filed in the state Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. A long-awaited public hearing on sexual harassment accusations against the New Mexico state lawmaker has been canceled after the accuser decided not to testify. A House subcommittee announced Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 the dismissal of charges against Trujillo. Barry Massey, File AP Photo