Report: Propeller blade broke, causing military plane crash

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file image made from video provided by WLBT-TV, smoke and flames rise from a military plane that crashed in a farm field in Itta Bena, Miss. Investigators say bad maintenance practices at a Georgia air force base missed a deteriorating propeller blade that broke off six years later as a U.S. Marine Corps transport plane cruised over Mississippi at 20,000 feet, causing the KC-130T to break into pieces and plunge into a soybean field, killing 15 Marines and a Navy corpsman, according to the report on the causes of the July 10, 2017, crash, released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (WLBT-TV via AP, File)