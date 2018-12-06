Sheriff wants new armored vehicle to deal with ‘threats’

A sheriff in northwestern Indiana wants to buy a $360,000 armored vehicle.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says the Bearcat would protect people during mass shootings, terrorist attacks and natural disasters. He says the sheriff's department and county communities "face a number of significant threats."
But the Post-Tribune reports that the request was removed from the agenda at a Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday because of unanswered questions. Commissioner Jerry Tippy says he has many questions and concerns.
The sheriff says his department has an armored vehicle that was built in the 1970s. He says the Bearcat has remote spotlights, a 14-foot (4.3-meter) battering ram and a high-capacity winch.
He says it's not intended to be an "'offensive' piece of equipment."
Comments