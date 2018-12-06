Councilman Bradshaw joins race to replace McAdams as mayor

Salt Lake County councilman Arlyn Bradshaw is joining a growing field of candidates vying to fill the post of Salt Lake County mayor after Ben McAdams assumes his spot in Congress.
Bradshaw announced his candidacy Thursday, citing his experience of being a member of the council since 2010.
Bradshaw becomes the third Democrat to enter the race. Shireen Ghorbani, who lost her bid for a U.S. House seat to Chris Stewart, and Jenny Wilson, who lost to Mitt Romney for U.S. Senate, have also announced they are running.
Bradshaw touted his work trying to improve air quality, preserve open space and on criminal justice reform during his eight years on the council in a news release announcing his candidacy.
Once McAdams resigns as mayor to depart for Congress, the central committee of the Salt Lake County Democratic Party will nominate a replacement.
