3 sheriff’s deputies injured in attack by Arkansas man

A 51-year-old Arkansas man is being held without bond following an attack that left three sheriff's deputies injured.
Pulaski County Jail records indicate Jerry Dale York was being held on a variety of complaints Sunday after allegedly stealing a sheriff's office vehicle Saturday afternoon and leading authorities on a chase just outside North Little Rock. The complaints include two counts of criminal attempt to commit capital murder, battery and theft.
Authorities say deputies responded to a residence where someone was continually calling 911. That's when York allegedly attacked the deputies and stole a sheriff's office SUV. York allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle into another sheriff's office vehicle, stopping the stolen SUV.
Officials say three deputies were treated for various injuries and released from a local hospital. They were not identified.
Comments