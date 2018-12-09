Wichita gets anti-gun violence mural sponsored by Toms

Wichita's newest mural is among several pieces of outdoor artwork to be painted throughout the Midwest as a part of a shoe company's national campaign to end gun violence.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Oklahoma artists Daniel Gulick and Anthony Carrera painted the Wichita mural Wednesday for Toms' gun violence awareness campaign. The outdoor artwork features a hand forming a peace sign, surrounded by clouds and a wheat field, with the words "End gun violence together."
Toms announced its campaign on social media last month, helping customers send postcards to urge their representatives to pass universal background check legislation.
Gulick and Carrera have already painted murals in Tulsa and Stillwater, Oklahoma, as well as Wichita Falls, Texas. They plan to travel to Joplin, Missouri, next.
