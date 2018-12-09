NY lawmakers to study mental health help in juvenile justice

Two committees of New York state lawmakers are examining the level of mental health services provided in the state's juvenile justice system.
The Assembly's Committee on Children and Families and the Committee on Mental Health are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the topic Tuesday in Albany.
The meeting will focus on the level of care given to juvenile offenders struggling with some type of mental health challenges. Experts, advocates and relatives of offenders are expected to participate.
Findings from the hearing could play a role next year as lawmakers take up a variety of reforms to the juvenile justice system.
Critics say too many youthful offenders don't get the mental health help they need.
