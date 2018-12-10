West Virginia governor fills court vacancy in Fayette County

A Fayetteville attorney has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice has selected Thomas H. Ewing for the judicial post that serves Fayette County.
The governor's office says Ewing graduated from Glenville State College with bachelor's degrees in education and history. He is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law.
Since 2004, he has been an attorney with the law firm of Kay, Casto & Chaney. He has been the managing member of the firm's Fayetteville location since it opened in 2015.
