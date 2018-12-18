Mayor charged with tax fraud objects to recall petition

Fall River's mayor is formally objecting to a recall petition, claiming the signatures on the petition are invalid.
Mayor Jasiel Correia was charged with tax and wire fraud in October. Prosecutors say he used investments in a company he formed to fund a lavish lifestyle.
But Correia refused to step down and said the only way he would be removed from office would be through a recall.
WPRI-TV reports Correia alleges in his objection filed Friday that signatures collected for the recall petition were forged or duplicated.
More than 4,500 signatures were obtained by organizers — nearly double what's required for a recall.
The Board of Elections certified the petition signatures last week, but Correia wants their authenticity proved.
The Fall River City Council will discuss the matter Tuesday night.
