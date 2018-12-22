Shutdown leaves Rocky Mountain Park roads unplowed or closed

Park ranger Kevin Sturmer, right, tells Sarah Schlesinger of Boulder, Colo., that Trail Ridge Road is blocked to vehicles after a light overnight snow in Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Estes Park, Colo. The road was unplowed because of a partial federal shutdown that has been put in motion because of gridlock in Congress over funding for President Donald Trump's Mexican border wall. David Zalubowski AP Photo