Douglas departing office after term marked by controversy

The Associated Press

December 23, 2018 07:24 AM

FILE - In this June 2, 2015, file photo, Diane Douglas, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, meets with reporters in Phoenix. Douglas, now within weeks of leaving office as state superintendent of public instruction, says she'll miss the privilege of serving Arizona's children, but not the politics.
PHOENIX

Diane Douglas is within weeks from leaving office as state superintendent of public instruction.

She says she'll miss the privilege of serving Arizona's children, but not the politics.

Her four-year tenure was frequently marred by political drama, starting with conflicts with Gov. Doug Ducey and members of the state Board of Education and more recently with squabbles over the Red for Ed teacher-pay movement and curriculum standards.

Douglas's re-election bid to remain as the elected head of the state Department Education was thwarted when she narrowly lost the Republican primary to Frank Riggs, who then lost the general election to Democrat Kathy Hoffman.

Douglas doesn't blame her loss on her "bumpy start" as superintendent, but on a fractured Republican Party and a chaotic political landscape that included Red for Ed.

