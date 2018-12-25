Man injured in skier-triggered avalanche

A man was injured in a skier-triggered avalanche in Space Walk Couloir south of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the 31-year-old man was rescued Monday evening by helicopter.
Teton County Sheriff-elect Matt Carr says ski patrol first responded to the incident in a steep, rocky couloir, just south of the resort's boundary.
Carr says authorities don't believe the man was ever buried.
Due to fading daylight, the helicopter flew the man directly from the backcountry to the landing zone at the Search and Rescue hangar instead of landing at Teton Village.
Carr says the man, who had a suspected hip injury, was then driven to a nearby hospital.
