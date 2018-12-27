Maricopa County appeals ruling in suit over Arpaio’s patrols

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio pauses as he answers a question during a news conference at Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Headquarters in Phoenix. Maricopa County has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower-court ruling that concluded it's liable in lawsuits over former Sheriff Arpaio's crackdowns on immigrants during traffic stops. The appeal filed on Dec. 6 isn't aimed at recouping the millions of dollars that taxpayers have shelled out in lawsuits that challenged the patrols. The appeal was made in a lawsuit in which Arpaio's officers were found to have profiled Latinos in immigration patrols. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo