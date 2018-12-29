Bars challenge AG’s opinion that video slots are gambling

Companies operating video slot machines in Wyoming bars are challenging the attorney general's opinion that the games constitute illegal gambling.
The vendors, Wyoming Skills LLC, argue the games include an element of skill that exempts them from state gambling laws. After each spin, players have 15 seconds to "nudge" one reel up or down or to "swap" a logo to display a winning combination.
However, Attorney General Michael Blonigen noted that some spins are predetermined losers and operators keep a percentage of the wagers, so the video machines are illegal gambling.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the vendors are asking a Natrona County judge for an injunction to prevent law enforcement from acting on Blonigen's opinion until a ruling is made. About 300 machines were in operation around the state.
