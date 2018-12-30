National Politics

Officer fatally shoots person armed with knife in Danbury

The Associated Press

December 30, 2018 11:07 AM

DANBURY, Conn.

Authorities say police fatally shot a person wielding a knife in Danbury.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday night at The Glen Senior Apartments.

Connecticut State Police say officers responded to the complex for a report about a suspicious male and saw a male armed with a knife walking outside the complex.

Police say one of the officers deployed his stun gun after a brief confrontation with the person, but it was ineffective. Police say a second officer then fired multiple shots, hitting the person at least once. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say a female relative of the person who was shot also suffered a gunshot wound. She is in critical but stable condition.

