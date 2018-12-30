Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo to be sworn into a second term

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is about to be sworn into a second term in office.
The Democrat defeated Republican challenger Allan Fung in November's election to secure another four years as the state's chief executive.
Raimondo, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee and the state's other general officers will take the oath of office Tuesday at noon at the State House.
The General Assembly will convene later Tuesday, with members of the Senate and House of Representatives being sworn into office.
The state constitution calls for the General Assembly to meet on the first Tuesday of January, regardless of whether it falls on the New Year's Day holiday.
Celebratory events are planned for Jan. 5, with a State House open house, free ice skating downtown and an invite-only inaugural gala.
