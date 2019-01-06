National Politics

The Latest: Provo officer killed was 3-year force veteran

January 06, 2019 04:21 PM

Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson speaks during a news conference to announce that Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners was killed in the line of duty the night before, at the Provo City Center building Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Shinners, who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive, was a three-year veteran of the force who managed to shoot back and strike the suspect at least once after he was hit by gunfire. The Daily Herald via AP Evan Cobb
OREM, Utah

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in Utah (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The Provo police officer who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive was a three-year veteran of the force who managed to shoot back and strike the suspect at least once after he was hit by gunfire.

Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson identified the officer killed during the shootout in Orem Saturday night as Joseph Shinners.

The Daily Herald reported that Ferguson said at a news conference Sunday he is "furious, heartbroken and shocked" by Shinners' death.

He said he wants Shinners' family to know "that we love you, and we stand with you."

The 40-year-old man who shot him was reported in stable condition Sunday at a local hospital where he was under guard. His name has not been released.

___

2:10 p.m.

Law officers and community leaders across Utah are mourning the loss of a Provo police officer who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive.

The name of the officer who was fatally shot outside a business in Orem Saturday night hasn't been released. But Provo police Det. Nick Dupaix says he was a hard worker who was always willing to give the credit to others.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says his prayers are with the Provo Police Department and the family of a fallen hero.

The Utah Highway Patrol says it's a "gut-wrenching" loss and Rep. John Curtis says it's a sad day in Provo where he served as mayor for eight years.

Provo police planned to release more details at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

___

9:25 a.m.

A Provo police officer was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive south of Salt Lake City.

Provo police Det. Nick Dupaix says the officer died at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center from injuries he suffered in the shooting about 10 p.m. Saturday in Orem just north of Provo.

The suspect was wounded in the shooting and was being treated Sunday at the same hospital.

Dupaix says the officer was assisting Orem officers in the arrest of the suspect in a retail store parking lot but no other details have been released.

The name of the officer killed was expected to be released at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

