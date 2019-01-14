Poll: Governor, Legislature’s favorability ratings rise

A new poll finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the Democrat-controlled state Legislature viewed favorably by a majority of registered New York voters, but raises state leaders and lawmakers recently received are not.
The Siena College survey released Monday shows Cuomo with a 51-43 percent favorability rating. That compares to a negative 45-49 percent favorability rating in early November, when the Democrat won a third term.
The Assembly has a 48-32 percent favorability rating, while the Senate has as 49-38 percent favorability rating. Both chambers had negative ratings in a June Siena poll.
Eighty percent of those surveyed said they disapproved of the salary raises authorized last year by a state pay commission.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Jan. 6-10 telephone survey of 805 registered voters had a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.
Comments