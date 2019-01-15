Kentucky city selling 1921 submachine gun

A city in eastern Kentucky is auctioning a 1921 Thompson submachine gun to raise money for its police department.
Jenkins Mayor Todd DePriest told WYMT-TV that the gun appraises for at least $75,000 and officials hope to use proceeds to match grant funding that will allow them to buy new police equipment.
DePriest says the city bought the gun from a consolidated coal company, probably in the 1920s. He says the story passed down is that the gun was used to guard the payroll when it came in on the train.
Until it's sold, police say they are storing it in a safe place.
City officials say they are working with an auction company to find history on the item and to help sell it.
