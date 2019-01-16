Funeral service set for trooper killed during snowstorm

Funeral services are set for an Illinois State Police trooper killed when he was struck and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 294 in suburban Chicago during a snowstorm.
The funeral for Trooper Christopher Lambert is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington.
The 34-year-old Lambert was headed home on I-294 near Northbrook when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash. A car then struck him.
State Police Director Leo Schmitz says Lambert positioned his squad car to protect the three cars and "took on the danger himself."
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Visitation for Lambert is Thursday at Willow Creek Community Church.
Lambert grew up in Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Halley Martin, parents and 1-year-old daughter.
Comments