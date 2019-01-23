County official attacks black caucus organizations

A white North Mississippi county supervisor has criticized the existence of caucus groups formed by black elected officials.
During a Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith criticized, and ultimately voted against, a measure allowing the board's lone black member to receive reimbursement for travel to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors' minority caucus education conference in April.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports supervisors ultimately granted Tommy Lee Ivy's request, with only Smith voting in dissent.
Ivy represents District 4 and annually attends the meeting.
Smith described the minority caucus as "racist" and said money spent on Ivy's travel for it is inappropriate.
Supervisors routinely approve reimbursements for county officials attending professional development and professional association conferences.
However, Smith described the minority caucus as exclusionary.
