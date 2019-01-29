Iowa House rejects ballots in challenged election

In this Jan. 24, 2019 photo, Democratic candidate for Iowa House Kayla Koether answers questions from the reporters at the state Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, following a committee meeting where her challenge of the November election was rejected by Republicans who have a majority on the panel. The Republican-led Iowa House has voted to reject 29 absentee mail ballots cast in a northeast Iowa House district handing a Republican who won by nine votes the seat in the first contested election to go before the Legislature in 27 years. David Pitt AP Photo