South Carolina state police vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

The Associated Press

January 29, 2019 06:54 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in South Carolina by a vehicle owned by the state's law enforcement agency.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said a State Law Enforcement Division SUV hit someone on U.S. Highway 76-378 just east of downtown Columbia around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers have not released information about who was driving the SLED vehicle or whether it was responding to a call.

The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian killed.

