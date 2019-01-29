South Carolina state police vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

Authorities say a pedestrian has been struck and killed in South Carolina by a vehicle owned by the state's law enforcement agency.
Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones said a State Law Enforcement Division SUV hit someone on U.S. Highway 76-378 just east of downtown Columbia around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Troopers have not released information about who was driving the SLED vehicle or whether it was responding to a call.
The Richland County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the pedestrian killed.
