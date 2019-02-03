Louisiana Legislature seeking youth advisory council members

Louisiana's Legislature is looking for high school students interested in public policy.
The Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council is accepting applications for membership from high school students who want to discuss young people's issues around the state.
The 31-member council is appointed annually, aimed at helping Louisiana's teenagers connect to state lawmakers. Students on the council study issues important to their peers, including education, community service, employment, substance abuse and health.
Student members are selected from each of the state's congressional districts. Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 19 and enrolled in high school or a home school or participating in a GED skills program during the current school year.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The application is available online at civiced.louisiana.gov .
The deadline to apply is March 22.
Comments