First female-majority Legislature in US convenes in Nevada

Nevada's Legislature began Monday as the first in the U.S. with an overall female majority.
Democrats hold control over both chambers of the Legislature, with a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly. Many of the women who helped tip the gender balance in the Legislature are Democrats, and the party is looking to move on gun reform and health care, among other issues.
Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson on Monday praised the country's first female-majority Legislature as a "milestone."
The Democrat called for a ban on bump stocks, which were used in the deadly 2017 Las Vegas shooting to modify weapons and mimic the pace of a fully automatic firearm. Frierson said Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui had to flee for her life during the attack on the outdoor concert.
"This is personal, and it's certainly personal to Assemblywoman Jauregui," he said.
Lawmakers, he said, should also commit to supporting public education, improving economic security and ensuring quality health care.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has proposed progressive initiatives and Democratic lawmakers have said they plan to revisit some of the bills from the 2017 session that were vetoed by former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Frierson said any notions that the Legislature had made a "seismic shift" to the left are unfounded.
"I have welcomed the minority party to the table so that we can all try to agree where we can," Frierson said last week.
