New Mexico governor approves previously vetoed initiatives

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed 42 bills that were vetoed by her Republican predecessor.
The bills signed into law on Monday span issues from teacher pensions to child foster care and public disclosures by lobbyists.
Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said at a bill signing ceremony that there have never been so many bills approved in so little time. The legislature convened Jan. 15. Both Republican and Democratic legislators attended the ceremony to applaud the bill approvals.
The signed bills would close a loophole that allowed lobbyists to buy politicians meals and drinks of up to $100 without disclosure. Another bill would boost pensions for teachers with good work attendance. First priority will go to relatives' homes when children are placed in foster care.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments