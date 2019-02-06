Plan to scale back voter-passed Medicaid expansion advances

Utah lawmakers' plan reduce the number of people covered under a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid has cleared another hurdle.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 9-6 committee vote on Wednesday sends the proposal to the full House of Representatives. It passed the Senate last week.
The plan is designed to control long-term costs but would initially cost more money to cover about 50,000 fewer people than the measure passed by the voters. It also adds work requirements and spending caps.
Three Republicans voted against the bill, including the representative sponsoring it in the House. Rep. Jim Dunnigan declined to comment on his vote.
Medicaid expansion won in his district, and supporters have been pushing back hard against the plan to scale it back.
