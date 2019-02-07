Another winter blast closes schools, government offices

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is closing state offices in the Capitol's Shawnee County after another round of winter weather.
Kelly made the announcement after the National Weather Service issued a mixture of ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories Thursday for a large swath of the state.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says many of the state's roads are partially or completely snow-covered. Police in Topeka encouraged people be careful, tweeting a photo of a vehicle on its side. The tweet read: "A litle PSA for y'all. This is what happens when you drive too fast on the ice."
Dozens of districts canceled classes, including Topeka, Lawrence, Wichita and several in suburban Kansas City. Also closing was Emporia State University, the University of Kansas and Pittsburg State University.
