Judge rejects restarting off-duty police jobs in Jersey City

The Associated Press

February 13, 2019 09:22 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

A New Jersey has ruled against the Jersey City police unions request to restart the off-duty jobs program.

During the hearing Wednesday, Judge Peter Bariso ruled against the unions' request for a temporary injunction in their case against Democratic Mayor Steve Fulop. The Jersey Journal reports Bariso notes a temporary injunction is meant to prevent irreparable harm, and the city had been phasing out off-duty jobs for over a year.

Fulop halted the off-duty jobs program in January. The program allowed companies to hire off-duty officers as security and to direct traffic outside construction sites.

A federal investigation later resulted in multiple officers admitting they used the program as part of a criminal conspiracy.

The unions argue that Fulop cannot end the program without city council input.

