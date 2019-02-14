N Carolina governor honors black musicians, artists

A musician who's received a genius grant, North Carolina's poet laureate and the founders of National Black Theatre Festival are among those being honored by the governor and first lady as part of Black History Month.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office said in a news release that Cooper and his wife, Kristin, will honor about 50 African-American musicians and artists from North Carolina during a reception Thursday at the Executive Mansion.
Among those being honored are Rhiannon Giddens, who received a MacArthur Foundation genius grant of $625,000 in 2017, and state poet laureate Jaki Shelton Green. Also being honored are the late Leon Hamlin, founder of the National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem, and his widow, Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, the festival's executive producer.
