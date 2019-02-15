Alabama Confederate statue law to stay in effect amid appeal

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled a state law that prohibits cities from removing Confederate monuments will remain in effect while the state appeals a judge's ruling that declared the statute constitutional.
Justices on Friday granted the request of Attorney General Steve Marshall to stay a judge's order striking down the law.
A judge last month ruled a 2017 state law barring the removal or alteration of longstanding historical monuments violates the free speech rights of local communities.
The Alabama attorney general's office is appealing the decision.
Alabama sued the city of Birmingham in 2017 after officials erected a wooden box that obscured the view of a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans.
