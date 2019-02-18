Arkansas governor set to sign teacher pay raise legislation

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to sign into law a bill that would raise the minimum for teacher salaries in the state by $4,000 over the next four years.
The governor's office says the Republican governor will sign the bill at 2 p.m. Monday at the state Department of Education.
The bill received wide support, passing the House on a 91-0 vote and clearing the Senate by a 35-0 margin.
Hutchinson has called for setting aside $60 million for school districts that are paying less than the new minimum requirements to comply with the legislation.
