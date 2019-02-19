Kentucky legislature pushes $150 million parks plan

Kentucky House Republicans want to borrow $150 million to fix up the state's park system.
The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee approved House Bill 268 on Tuesday. It would authorize the Cabinet for Tourism, Arts and Heritage to spend $20 million in borrowed money over the next year to replace roofs and expand campgrounds at state parks, according to committee chairman Steven Rudy.
Rudy says it is part of a plan to borrow $150 million over the next three years for the state park system.
Taxpayers would pay the money back over about 20 years, starting with an extra $2.2 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1.
The committee also approved a bill to exempt nonprofits from collecting sales taxes on admissions, including tickets to college sporting events.
