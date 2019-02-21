Bragg leaders apologize for housing conditions on Army post

Fort Bragg leaders are apologizing for issues such as mold, lead paint and leaks found in housing on the sprawling Army post.
The Fayetteville Observer reports that the private company contracted to manage Fort Bragg's housing also apologized during a two-hour town hall meeting Wednesday. Corvias representative Tim Toohey said he's appalled by what he's seen and heard.
Maj. Gen. James Minges apologized for not advocating for safe and clean housing. Minges is commander of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Army officials and Congress are looking into housing issues on posts nationwide and ordered inspections.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Col. Kyle Reed says the Army inspector general's team will inspect Fort Bragg housing on Monday and Tuesday. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr and U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson will also participate.
Comments