Albuquerque attorney appointed as state district judge

FILE - In this Monday, Jan 7, 2019, file photo, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Grisham has chosen an Albuquerque attorney to fill a vacancy on the bench that serves New Mexico's busiest judicial district. Erin O'Connell will fill the seat left open by the retirement of Judge Nan Nash, who served as the 2nd District's chief judge before stepping down. Russell Contreras, File AP Photo