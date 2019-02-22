Alaska senator says she’s likely to back Trump disapproval

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks after an order withdrawing federal protections for countless waterways and wetland was signed, at EPA headquarters in Washington. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she is likely to support a resolution of disapproval over President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to secure more money for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo