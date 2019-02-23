Lawmakers reach halfway mark of legislative session

Georgia lawmakers are working quickly to push bills through the legislature as this year's session has reached the halfway mark.
Friday was legislative day 20 of 40 at the state Capitol in Atlanta. The past week saw movement on bills that would protect individuals who save dogs from hot cars from being sued, help Georgia farmers produce industrial hemp and inform patients about their risk of breast cancer.
A state takeover of Atlanta's airport has also been proposed in the state Senate.
A bill introduced Tuesday would create the Georgia Major Airport Authority, a board appointed by state officials that would oversee operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world's busiest. It's currently owned and operated by the city of Atlanta.
