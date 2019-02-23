Baker in no hurry to back ‘mentor’ Weld’s presidential bid

Gov. Charlie Baker has described himself as a big fan of former Gov. William Weld, while making no secret that he isn't much of a fan of President Donald Trump.
So Weld's announcement that he's officially exploring a run against Trump in the Republican primaries next year could potentially leave Massachusetts' current GOP governor in a bind.
Baker says it's far too early to get behind any presidential contender, adding he's focused on his "day job."
Weld was governor from 1991 to 1997. Baker served in Weld's cabinet and calls him a "mentor."
Baker has also referred to himself in the past as a "Bill Weld Republican."
The chairman of the Massachusetts GOP, Jim Lyons, has criticized Weld for taking steps to challenge Trump, even comparing the former governor to Benedict Arnold.
