North Carolina Democrats see opportunity in do-over election

In this Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, image made from video Glendell Robinson, a Bladen County resident, pauses in Bladen County, N.C. A ballot-fraud scandal that has led North Carolina to order a do-over congressional election could give the Democrats a strong shot at taking back a seat that has been held by the Republicans since John F. Kennedy was in the White House. But there are also fears that the scandal could cut both ways, with fatigue and disillusionment over the electoral system keeping some voters home. “It could be a lot of folks is not going to vote. Period,” said Robinson, a Democrat who plans to vote. He said he has never seen anything like the scandal, having lived all of his 78 years in Bladen County, and hopes others will be able to overcome fears that their votes won’t count. Sarah Blake Morgan AP Photo