Nevada Senate Democrats push on amid political bombshell

FILE - In this May 22, 2013, file photo, Nevada Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, listens to debate on the Senate floor at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro was named majority leader as Nevada Senate Democrats made new leadership postings while trying to recover from a political bombshell in which its former majority leader resigned after admitting he took campaign funds for personal use. In a sudden downfall, Atkinson on Tuesday announced his resignation on the Senate floor and said he will plead guilty when the time comes. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo