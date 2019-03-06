Keith Miller, Alaska’s third governor, dies at 94

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2008, file photo, former Alaska governors Bill Sheffield, from left, Walter J. Hickel, Frank Murkowski, Tony Knowles, Steve Cowper, and Keith Miller, right, with then Gov. Sarah Palin, front left, and Territorial Gov. Mike Stepovich, front right, talk as they wait for a ceremony to honor Alaska governors as part of Alaska's 50th anniversary in Anchorage, Alaska. Miller, who served as Alaska's third governor, has died at age 94. His step-daughter, Carol Slater, confirmed Miller died of pancreatic cancer while in hospice care Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Anchorage. Al Grillo, File AP Photo