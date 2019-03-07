California bill would seal 8 million criminal convictions

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon speaks at news conference in San Francisco. A Northern California lawmaker and district attorney are seeking to automatically clear some 8 million criminal convictions eligible for sealing but remain public records. San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon and state Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco a proposed a bill Thursday, March 7, 2019, to automatically take advantage of an often overlooked California law allowing convicted drunken drivers, burglars and other low-level offenders to seal their records. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo