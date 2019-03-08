New Mexico governor enacts expanded gun background checks

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, sitting right, signs a bill into law that expands background checks to nearly all gun sales in New Mexico in a ceremony in in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March 8, 2019. Gun control advocates celebrate, including Democratic state Sen. Richard Martinez of Espanola, left, foreground. Gov. Lujan Grisham signed a bill Friday to drastically expand mandatory background checks on firearms sales in New Mexico, as she shot down opposition against the measure and other proposed gun reforms as being part of a national "misinformation campaign." Morgan Lee AP Photo